Breaking: Part of road shut down as Dayton police, USPS investigate scattered mail

PHOTOS: Dayton crews fight fire at abandoned house

Dayton crews were called to the report of a fire at an abandoned house near the corner of North Conover and Dakota streets on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. JIM NOELKER/STAFF