PHOTOS: Dayton Silent Disco Cosplay Party at The Brightside

The Dayton Silent Disco Cosplay Party was held at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Even though the monthly silent disco’s home is at Yellow Cab Tavern, The Brightside is hosting its winter residency from Jan. through Mar. 2024. Attendees were loaned headphones with the capability to change between the green, blue & red stations and adjust the volume. The following DJs were featured: KimL on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with '70s, '80s, and '90s and John Chapel on the red station with modern hits. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER