PHOTOS: Dayton Silent Disco Prom Night at The Brightside

The Dayton Silent Disco Prom Night was held The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Friday, March 29, 2024 as the last Brightside winter residency date before returning home to Yellow Cab Tavern in April. Attendees were loaned headphones with the capability to change between the green, blue & red stations and adjust the volume. The following DJs were featured: KimL on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with '70s, '80s, and '90s and John Chapel on the red station with modern hits. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER