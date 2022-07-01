BreakingNews
UPDATE: New restaurant, bar to open Monday at golf club east of Xenia
dayton-daily-news logo
X

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at First Friday in Downtown Tipp City?

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top