BreakingNews
Beavercreek mother gets 8 to 12 years in girl’s beating with belt

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Hearthwarming Holidays in downtown Waynesville?

1 / 50
Downtown Waynesville's annual Hearthwarming Holidays shopping event was held over the weekend of Nov. 3 to 5, 2023. Shoppers were able to check out the "Antiques Capital of the Midwest” officially decked out for the holiday season, see the latest holiday offerings, get gift & decorating ideas as well as recipes from participating shops. In addition, Cincinnati Bengals mascot Who Dey made a surprise appearance to greet fans. Did we spot you there on Saturday? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top