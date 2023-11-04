PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Hearthwarming Holidays in downtown Waynesville?

Downtown Waynesville's annual Hearthwarming Holidays shopping event was held over the weekend of Nov. 3 to 5, 2023. Shoppers were able to check out the "Antiques Capital of the Midwest” officially decked out for the holiday season, see the latest holiday offerings, get gift & decorating ideas as well as recipes from participating shops. In addition, Cincinnati Bengals mascot Who Dey made a surprise appearance to greet fans. Did we spot you there on Saturday? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER