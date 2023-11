The 32nd annual Pet Afflaire Gala was held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton. Pet Afflaire is a special night that honors your pet while raising money for other homeless animals through the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the area's largest no-kill animal welfare agency. Did we spot you there with your pet? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER