PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Princess Bride movie party at The Brightside?

The Dayton Dinner Theater hosted a Princess Bride movie party at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Attendees of the ticketed event enjoyed live music from the University of Dayton Jazz Ensemble, Princess Bride themed gourmet food from Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events, drinking games, trivia and costumes. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER