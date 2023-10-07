PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience at Eastwood MetroPark?

The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience, hosted by Five Rivers MetroParks, was held at Eastwood MetroPark on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Outdoor activities featured in this gallery are as follows: camping, 12 hour endurance running, ziplining, Dock Dogs canine aquatics competition, live music by Freya’s Felines, water slacklining, mobile aquarium, Dialed Action BMX stunt show, paddling and rowing. Did we spot you there on Saturday? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER