PHOTOS: Honoring our Veterans: Mitch Rossell with Guitars4Heroes

Nashville-based country singer/songwriter/guitarist Mitch Rossell headlined the “Honoring our Veterans” concert at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. This was the final show of the 2024 Eichelberger Concert Season of free concerts. Rossell has written four singles for Garth Brooks including the #1 hit "Ask Me How I Know." Dayton-based Guitars4Heroes, a band and music program that teaches many of our military’s most seriously emotionally and physically injured veterans how to play guitar, ukulele or harmonica, opened the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER