PHOTOS: Hotel Ardent in downtown Dayton during final phase of construction

Here’s a Summer 2024 sneak peek inside the future Hotel Ardent Tapestry Collection, located at 137 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton during its final phase of construction. The 10-story, 60,000 square foot tower formerly known as the Barclay Building was built in 1927. Managed by First Hospitality, the boutique hotel will feature 118 rooms and the Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse on the ground floor. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER