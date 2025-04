The 18th annual Kettering TreeFest, an Arbor Day celebration, happened at Gentile Nature Park, located at 915 Peach Orchard Rd., on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Community volunteers planted trees and cleaned up the park during the event, hosted by the City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. The City of Kettering’s Arbor Day Tree, an Eastern Redbud, was dedicated by city officials and tree committee members. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER