PHOTOS: Look inside Hawthorn Hill, the famous home of the Wright family

Dayton History and the Oakwood Historical Society hosted Wright at Home at Hawthorn Hill, located at 901 Harman Ave. in Oakwood on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The ticketed event featured an open-house style guided tour of Orville Wright’s success mansion, built in 1914. Attendees also experienced a walking tour to learn about historic Wright family neighbors. Inside the garage, Wilbur and Orville Wright’s great grandnephew Stephen Wright told family stories while sharing home movies of the Wright family shot at Hawthorn Hill and Lambert Island between 1928 and 1946. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER