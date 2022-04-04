BreakingNews
Dayton police recruit suffered skull fracture, broken ribs in Route 4 crash

PHOTOS: OSU players compete to finish ‘The Stupid-Big Sandwich’ in charity event

1 / 7
OSU linemen, Tegra Tshabola won the sandwich eating contest at 15 minutes. Jim Noelker/Staff
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top