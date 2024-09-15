PHOTOS: Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band live at Fraze Pavilion

Former Beatles drummer/singer/songwriter Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band played a sold-out concert on their Fall tour at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Ringo’s band consists of guitarist/vocalist Steve Lukather (Toto), guitarist/vocalist Colin Hay (Men at Work), saxophonist/vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham (Toto), bassist/vocalist Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), drummer Gregg Bissonette (Spinal Tap & David Lee Roth) and keyboardist Buck Johnson (Brother Cane & Hollywood Vampires). This concert closed out Fraze’s 2024 season. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER