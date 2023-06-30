BreakingNews
October restaurant news: 11 opened, 9 coming soon, 8 closed, others change ownership

PHOTOS: Davey Moore, Springfield's world champion boxer

1 / 24
Springfield's boxer Davey Moore defeats Jose Cotero in Washington on Nov. 9, 1957.
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top