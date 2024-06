The St. Anne's Hill Historic District Garden Tour happened on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Attendees of the biennial event took self-guided tours to experience 15 of the neighborhood’s urban gardens. Proceeds from ticket sales benefitted the non-profit 501(c)3 St. Anne’s Hill Historic Society. 2024 is also the 50th anniversary of St. Anne’s Hill becoming a historic district. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER