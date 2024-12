The Rubi Girls celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance of their annual Thanksgiving weekend show, The Show Must Go On, at the Dayton Arcade on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. In their 40 years as a Dayton-based comedy drag troupe, The Rubi Girls have given grants to hundreds of local nonprofits with the over $3 million dollars the group has raised from performances and events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER