PHOTOS: The Seed of Life 8/4 Memorial Unveiling and Dedication in The Oregon District

Here are scenes from the unveiling and dedication ceremony for The Seed of Life 8/4 Memorial, located at 530 E. Fifth St. in The Oregon District next to The Trolley Stop on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. The memorial, created to honor the victims of the Aug. 4, 2019 Oregon District shooting, is a collaboration by Terry Welker, Jes McMillan, Sierra Leone, and James Pate with help from more than 10,000 volunteers. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER