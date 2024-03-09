PHOTOS: Third annual BockFest in Centerville

Bock Family Brewing, located at 8150 Washington Village Dr. in Centerville, hosted their 3rd annual BockFest on Saturday, March 9, 2024. In the Battle of the Doppelbocks, patrons purchased flights of five that featured mystery doppelbocks from Dayton area breweries and voted for their favorites. The winner was Gravel Road Brewing (Middletown). Other breweries featured in the flights were Bock Family Brewing, Full Circle Brewgarden (Englewood), Moeller Brew Barn and Mother Stewart’s Brewing (Springfield). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER