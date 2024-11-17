Breaking: 1 killed in Montgomery County crash on Sunday night

PHOTOS: UD Flyers basketball team photo days from the archives

Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Dayton Flyers basketball archive
Anthony Grant, from Flyer player to head coach
Archdeacon: Dean Smith Award says it all about Dayton legend Donoher
Tom Archdeacon: A UD legend and his coach bonded until the end
1 / 34
Dayton Flyers basketball picture day 1987. Photographer Bern Connely. COURTESY OF WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY, DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE