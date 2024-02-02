PHOTOS: 'What's New?" exhibit by African American Visual Artists Guild

The opening reception for the “What’s New?” traveling exhibition by the African American Visual Artists Guild was held at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 222 N. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. “What’s New?” features artists Nathan Conner, Al Harden, Beverly Whiteside, Andrea Cummings, Yvette Dalton, Horace Dozier Sr., Angelo Hopson, Morris Howard, Debora Hurst, Beanie Kelley, Cedric McGhee, Clarice Moore, David Redmon, Craig Screven and Debra Richardson Wood. The free and open to the public exhibition celebrates Black History Month and will run until March 3. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER