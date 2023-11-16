Physical challenges don’t slow down octogenarian’s desire to help others

At 88½, with one leg and a bad knee, Terry Ogletree gets ideas and makes them happen, reaching out to her many friends and acquaintances — even to people she’s never met, to get things done.

Raised in Tuskegee, Alabama, Ogletree spent her elementary and high school years in classrooms on the Tuskegee University campus, “but I wanted to go away for college, and got a scholarship from Talladega College, so that’s where I went.” She met her husband Don during her freshman year, when he was a senior. “Then he went to the service, stationed in France, " she recalls. “When he came home my junior year, we got married and moved to Iowa, where he went to the State University of Iowa while waiting to get into med school at Meharry Medical School in Nashville. While he was there, I spent two years with his parents in Birmingham, then two years with my parents — I taught in Alabama while he was in school.”

After a residency in Syracuse, the couple moved to Dayton, where Don joined an existing family practice, and in 1965 established his own.

They had four children and were very active in their church and community, serving on the Dayton Opera Board, and supporting Talladega and many programs for students. Then, in 1975, at 40, Terry discovered she had bone cancer. “The tumor was in my left thigh, and I had a complete amputation to my pelvis, but the cancer’s never come back.”

And she never missed a beat.

“I was in the community all the time — volunteering at our kids’ schools, following families, supporting and encouraging them, on the opera board association, in the medical auxiliary, leading Campfire Girls and Jack and Jill, ... singing in the choir at St. John’s UCC, traveling to other churches to sing; I worked 25 years with the Opera Guild’s marionette program in the public schools, am still on the Front Porch Ministry and Growth committee at Shiloh UCC church, and started our neighborhood association to be in touch with and support our neighbors.”

Don passed, and over the years she’s developed arthritis in her remaining knee, “bone on bone from all the use and age,” she notes. “The last few years my ambulation has been challenged. I drive with my transport wheelchair in the trunk, but someone has to be with me to get the chair out and push me into my destination.” At home, she has her “A-train,” a scooter that she maneuvers with amazing skill.

She continues on various committees, supporting the arts, education, children and charities. She has season tickets to the Dayton Theatre Guild and the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and attended the October DCDC opening. Earlier in the month., she was host of a table at the inductees’ luncheon for the Dayton Walk of Fame. “I’m on the advisory committee, and had been on the judging committee before that,” she noted.

Two years ago, with her daughter Sharon’s help, she attended her 63rd high school reunion in Tuskegee, and in August of this year, she went to the National Talladega Alumni Tri-annual Reunion; she served as president of the alumni association for five years.

This year, another daughter, Camille, accompanied her to the Cancer Society’s Fashion Show, where they both were models, and “I wore the same suit I wore in her wedding 25 years ago.”

For her 80th birthday, “I rented a space at the Vandalia Rec Center and had a sock hop. Everyone brought socks, and I ended up taking home 1,169 pair, all sizes and colors, that covered my living room floor. Friends came over and sorted them by size and I got on the phone to local charities, then we boxed them up and delivered them. I think I’ll do something like that again on my 89th next May.”

Now, she’s started planning her 28th annual Black History Month activities for her church. “I have it in March, because I think we should celebrate each other all the time — February and beyond.”

“Although I have limitations, I also have a desire to remain productive, so do what I can and think of new things to keep me going, informed and vibrant. I want to make a positive difference in my community.”

