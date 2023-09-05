Piqua 20-year-old pleads not guilty to murder after shooting at public park

TROY — A Piqua man facing six felony indictments in the Aug. 4 shooting death of one Piqua teen and the wounding of another pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Cory G. Miller, 20, initially was charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of Deacon Graham, 18, and the wounding of a second man, 20, in a late-night shooting at Fountain Park on Forest Avenue.

The grand jury issued indictments for aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, all with specifications the offenses involved use of a firearm. Miller also was indicted on felony charges of tampering with evidence and complicity to commit obstruction of justice.

Not guilty pleas were made for Miller by defense lawyer Michael Brush in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Judge Stacy Wall set a pretrial hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Wall continued Miller’s bail at $2 million, the amount originally set in county Municipal Court following his arrest. The high bail was requested by Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor, who cited the seriousness of the charges and the need to protect the safety of the community.

Wall said the $2 million bail was justified by the seriousness of the charges and the firearms specifications attached to four of the charges.