BreakingNews
Voting in the March 19 primary? Here’s what you need to know

Piqua man pleads not guilty to forcible rape of girl, 16, resulting in pregnancy

Local News
By
19 minutes ago
X

TROY — Bail of $250,000 was ordered Thursday in a Miami County court for a Piqua man accused of raping a 16 year old.

Robert Roderick, 34, faces five felony counts of rape, accusing him of using force or the threat of force to compel the female to engage in sexual activity with him last May in Piqua. He pleaded not guilty during arraignment before Judge Stacy Wall in county Common Pleas Court.

Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor, asked Wall to set a “significant bond” for Roderick, alleging sexual intercourse was forced and the victim, as a result, became pregnant.

Wall set the bail with conditions including that Roderick have no contact with the victim. If bail is posted, he will be placed on GPS monitoring with house arrest, Wall said. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.

In Other News
1
Dayton Congressman under fire for publicly raising national security...
2
Grand jury declines to indict troopers in deadly shootout in stolen...
3
Troy history group works on Tavern/IOOF building; must fix by April 30...
4
Look for absentee ballot request forms for upcoming election in...
5
First site work on West Carrollton river district project to begin this...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top