Piqua man pleads not guilty to forcible rape of girl, 16, resulting in pregnancy

TROY — Bail of $250,000 was ordered Thursday in a Miami County court for a Piqua man accused of raping a 16 year old.

Robert Roderick, 34, faces five felony counts of rape, accusing him of using force or the threat of force to compel the female to engage in sexual activity with him last May in Piqua. He pleaded not guilty during arraignment before Judge Stacy Wall in county Common Pleas Court.