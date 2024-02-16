Piqua man pleads not guilty to forcible rape of girl, 16, resulting in pregnancy

TROY — Bail of $250,000 was ordered Thursday in a Miami County court for a Piqua man accused of raping a 16 year old.
Robert Roderick, 34, faces five felony counts of rape, accusing him of using force or the threat of force to compel the female to engage in sexual activity with him last May in Piqua. He pleaded not guilty during arraignment before Judge Stacy Wall in county Common Pleas Court.
Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor, asked Wall to set a “significant bond” for Roderick, alleging sexual intercourse was forced and the victim, as a result, became pregnant.
Wall set the bail with conditions including that Roderick have no contact with the victim. If bail is posted, he will be placed on GPS monitoring with house arrest, Wall said. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
