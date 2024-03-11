Piqua sex offender charged, pleads not guilty on 30 child porn-related counts

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

TROY — A registered sex offender living in Piqua pleaded not guilty in a Miami County court to 30 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Keeshawn Satterwhite, 29, was arraigned March 7 in county Common Pleas Court. He is accused of possessing child pornography for allegedly knowingly having several videos on his cell phone and a tablet of young children performing sex acts.

A Piqua police report stated police were alerted to possible illegal activity through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation led to where Satterwhite was living.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash or surety. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19.

Satterwhite is a registered sex offender in the county. Court records show that requirement was imposed in the county juvenile court.

In Other News
1
Tipp City voters to decide on school bond issue to pay for new PK-8...
2
Carlisle man accused of vandalizing, damaging former Harrison Twp...
3
Lounsbury, Horn seek Democratic nod for competitive Ohio House District...
4
Man ID’d in deadly shooting at Partners Bar in Dayton early Saturday
5
UD lands state funding to create apps for children and police

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top