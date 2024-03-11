Piqua sex offender charged, pleads not guilty on 30 child porn-related counts

TROY — A registered sex offender living in Piqua pleaded not guilty in a Miami County court to 30 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Keeshawn Satterwhite, 29, was arraigned March 7 in county Common Pleas Court. He is accused of possessing child pornography for allegedly knowingly having several videos on his cell phone and a tablet of young children performing sex acts.
A Piqua police report stated police were alerted to possible illegal activity through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation led to where Satterwhite was living.
Bail was set at $100,000 cash or surety. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19.
Satterwhite is a registered sex offender in the county. Court records show that requirement was imposed in the county juvenile court.
