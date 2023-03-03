BreakingNews
Flood warning issued: Heavy rain with damaging winds, possible tornadoes today
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police: 2-year-old boy found in Evanston after Amber Alert issued Thursday

Local News
By Molly Schramm - WCPOTaylor Weiter - WCPO
17 minutes ago

A 2-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert was found in Evanston Friday afternoon, the child’s family confirmed.

Brandon Rozier Jr., who police say was taken from his babysitter’s house in North College Hill around 5 a.m., was found in Evanston along Wabash Avenue.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon once Rozier was taken. Police believe 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock, a friend of the babysitter, took the child from the babysitter’s car without permission.

The Amber Alert was in effect for more than 24 hours. Bullock was believed to be driving an SUV that was stolen, North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand said. Schrand said it took longer to issue the Amber Alert because they hadn’t met all of the criteria until they were able to identify Bullock and detail her criminal history that includes stealing cars.

Bullock was in Judge Leslie Ghiz’s courtroom recently for two low-level, non-violent felonies. At that time, Ghiz said she was also under the care of the Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Services (GCBH) due to mental health issues. Ghiz said the protocol for someone that is under the care of GCBH and has non-violent offenses is to put them on probation.

Schrand said they haven’t discovered a motive for why Bullock would want to take Rozier.

While Rozier was found, it’s unclear if police have figured out Bullock’s whereabouts or if they’ve arrested her.

In Other News
1
Summit focuses on preparing Dayton area children to enter school
2
Hundreds without power as rain pounds region
3
High water reported in area as heavy rain leads to flood concerns
4
Miami County distillery to expand, build tavern in rural setting
5
$20,000 cash reward issued for missing Dayton woman

About the Authors

Molly Schramm
Taylor Weiter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top