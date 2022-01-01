Police ask for help finding Centerville man, 89, missing since Friday afternoon

According to police, Cartwright is a white man, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and dark pants.

Police said that at around 1:30 p.m. Cartwright drove away from his residence on Club View Drive in Centerville in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V with Ohio plate number JNG6926, similar to the one pictured below.