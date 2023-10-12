Police: Harrison Twp. man punched, choked, raped Dayton woman over more than 20-hour span

A Harrison Twp. man is accused of beating, choking and sexually assaulting a woman over a nearly 20-hour period from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning in multiple locations in Dayton.

Michael Dwayne Curry, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of kidnapping and one count each of rape, felonious assault and strangulation.

A 33-year-old Dayton woman said she asked Curry to pick her up from a doctor appointment at the Five Rivers Health Center, 721 Miami Chapel Road, and that he refused to take her home, according to an affidavit.

The woman “reported that Curry punched her, struck her in the back with a metal rod, choked her unconscious and raped her before taking her home,” the affidavit stated.

The incidents reportedly happened in multiple locations, including the 1600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, the 4100 block of Freudenberger Avenue and the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, according to the court document.

Curry is in the Montgomery County Jail.