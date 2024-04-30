Police investigating ‘targeted’ armed robbery at Miamisburg hotel

Miamisburg police are investigating after a woman and man armed with a gun reportedly robbed another man at a Miamisburg hotel Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn at 222 Byers Road around 5:10 a.m.

The man reported he was robbed at gunpoint by a woman and man, said Maimisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy. A cell phone and credit cards were stolen.

Muncy desrcibed the robbery as a “target incident” that originated at a different location.

No injuries were reported.

