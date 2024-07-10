BreakingNews
Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in recreational market

Police looking for Warren County woman

Local News
4 hours ago
X

Franklin police are asking for help in finding a missing Warren County woman.

Billie J. Winkle, 53, was reported missing on Monday by relatives to the Franklin Division of Police.

She was last reported to be heard from at 2 p.m. Friday.

Winkle may be driving a 2009 Silver Infiniti G37 with the license plate HXS3978.

In Other News
1
Ultimate War Gamez foam combat arena opens in Beavercreek
2
Power outage affects hundreds of AES Ohio customers
3
Police: Dozens of casings recovered near Dayton school after fight...
4
Montgomery County agency to host on-site hiring event Thursday
5
Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top