Police looking for Warren County woman

Franklin police are asking for help in finding a missing Warren County woman.
Billie J. Winkle, 53, was reported missing on Monday by relatives to the Franklin Division of Police.
She was last reported to be heard from at 2 p.m. Friday.
Winkle may be driving a 2009 Silver Infiniti G37 with the license plate HXS3978.
