Police: Man hit by train in Fairborn, death believed to be accidental

There are no signs of suspicious activity after a man was fatally hit by a train Sunday, according to Fairborn police.
The man was hit around 1:50 p.m. just south of Spangler Road.
“The preliminary investigation did not reveal any suspicious activity and (it) is being ruled an accidental death,” said Sgt. Nathan Penrod.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
The Greene County Coroner’s Office responded to remove the body for an autopsy.
We will update this story as more information is available.
