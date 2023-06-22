Police: Mom fired shot at teen son who tried to intervene in Dayton shooting

A woman fired a shot at her 15-year-old son when he tried to intervene in a shooting that left her and her 8-year-old son dead Sunday, according to Dayton police.

The shooting remains under investigation but appears to be a murder-suicide, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

Police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Fieldstone Drive home around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Melissa Hensley dead. Her 8-year-old son, Nolan Combs, was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time in the investigation it does appear to be a very sad murder-suicide,” Johns said. “It appears the mother shot her 8-year-old son, killed them, then took her own life.”

Hensley’s older son was also home during the shooting and ran to get help.

“He heard the shot and the screaming and tried to intervene and stop the violence, but was unable to do so,” Johns said. “Mom fired a shot at him, and he left the residence and notified police.”

Preliminary autopsy reports from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office show that Hensley and Combs died of gunshot wounds.

Combs reportedly had gunshot wounds to his chest and left flank. Hensley had a “close-range gunshot wound to the chest,” according to the report.

Combs’ family described him as a happy child who loved his family, friends and chicken nuggets with ranch dressing.

“If he didn’t know you, he was the shyest boy,” said Kristina Roberson, Combs’ aunt. “But if he knew you, he was a whole other Nolan … he was a spitfire.”

His grandmother, Annie Hensley, said he loved the Child’s Play franchise and wore a Chucky Halloween costume almost every day for a year.

“He was an angel,” she said. “He smiled with his eyes.”