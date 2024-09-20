Police presence increased after 2 Riverside schools receive bomb threat

A bomb threat at two Riverside schools resulted in an increase in security Friday.
Riverside police searched Mad River Middle School and Spinning Hills Middle School Thursday evening after a threat was posted to Snapchat, a social media app. Bomb dogs from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base assisted in the searches.
“Nothing was located during these sweeps,” said Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon.
Police have increased their presence at all Mad River schools Friday.
Police are continuing to investigate the threat and are working to determine its origin.
We have reached out to Mad River Local Schools for more details and will update this story as information is available.
