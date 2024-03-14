Police seeking suspects that dumped hazardous chemicals at Beavercreek Golf Course

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of dumping hazardous chemicals at the Beavercreek Golf Club.
Just after midnight on Monday, a vehicle described as a “silver or white 2019–2024 RAM pickup truck” drove onto the golf course near Forest Oaks Drive. The individuals inside the truck emptied a large construction tank containing hazardous liquids onto the course.
Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to contact Beavercreek Police Detective Ryan Stein at (937) 427-5529 ext. 248, or via email at steinr@beavercreekohio.gov.
The Beavercreek Golf Club posted on its Facebook page that the organization “would greatly appreciate any assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for damaging a hole on its course.”
“We are still open and the hole is playable. We are diligently working toward restoring the affected areas. As always, we appreciate your support!” the club wrote.
