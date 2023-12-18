Poll question: Which Ohio teams would you like to see the UD Flyers play?

We went into the archives to look up UD’s history in playing Ohio team, and there are some other series that are getting a little moldy.

Dayton has played Xavier 159 times — but not since 2015.

And Miami Ohio 132 times — but not since 2015.

Here’s a look at UD’s history against Ohio colleges:

School Total games Record Last played Akron 14 12-2 2017 Bowling Green 24 16-8 2014 Cincinnati 92 32-60 2023 Cleveland State 6 3-3 2008 Kent State 10 9-1 1998 Miami Ohio 132 71-61 2015 Ohio 23 13-20 2017 Ohio State 10 4-6 2014 Toledo 51 33-18 2022 Wright State 8 5-3 1997 Xavier 159 84-75 2015 Youngstown State 6 3-3 2023

So we wanted to ask the fans: Which Ohio colleges would you most like to see UD play?

Take our poll below, and we’ll publish our results in David Jablonski’s Flyer Connection newsletter this Friday (sign up here for insights and news each Friday afternoon).

Then you can check out other recent Flyers coverage:

» Fans’ favorite Flyers of all time

» You’d better get to know Kobe Elvis