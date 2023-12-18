Poll question: Which Ohio teams would you like to see the UD Flyers play?

The Dayton Flyers played Cincinnati for the first since 2010 on Saturday, and the way it went, some Flyers fans are hoping it happens more often.
UD won convincingly, 82-68, in the latest matchup pitting the Flyers against another college from Ohio.
We went into the archives to look up UD’s history in playing Ohio team, and there are some other series that are getting a little moldy.
Dayton has played Xavier 159 times — but not since 2015.
And Miami Ohio 132 times — but not since 2015.
Here’s a look at UD’s history against Ohio colleges:
|School
|Total games
|Record
|Last played
|Akron
|14
|12-2
|2017
|Bowling Green
|24
|16-8
|2014
|Cincinnati
|92
|32-60
|2023
|Cleveland State
|6
|3-3
|2008
|Kent State
|10
|9-1
|1998
|Miami Ohio
|132
|71-61
|2015
|Ohio
|23
|13-20
|2017
|Ohio State
|10
|4-6
|2014
|Toledo
|51
|33-18
|2022
|Wright State
|8
|5-3
|1997
|Xavier
|159
|84-75
|2015
|Youngstown State
|6
|3-3
|2023
So we wanted to ask the fans: Which Ohio colleges would you most like to see UD play?
Take our poll below, and we’ll publish our results in David Jablonski’s Flyer Connection newsletter this Friday (sign up here for insights and news each Friday afternoon).
Then you can check out other recent Flyers coverage:
» Fans’ favorite Flyers of all time
» You’d better get to know Kobe Elvis
About the Author