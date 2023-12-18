BreakingNews
‘This is our house’ — Dayton, Flyer Faithful celebrate rare victory in Cincinnati

Poll question: Which Ohio teams would you like to see the UD Flyers play?

By Staff Report
0 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers played Cincinnati for the first since 2010 on Saturday, and the way it went, some Flyers fans are hoping it happens more often.

UD won convincingly, 82-68, in the latest matchup pitting the Flyers against another college from Ohio.

We went into the archives to look up UD’s history in playing Ohio team, and there are some other series that are getting a little moldy.

Dayton has played Xavier 159 times — but not since 2015.

And Miami Ohio 132 times — but not since 2015.

Here’s a look at UD’s history against Ohio colleges:

SchoolTotal gamesRecordLast played
Akron1412-22017
Bowling Green2416-82014
Cincinnati9232-602023
Cleveland State63-32008
Kent State109-11998
Miami Ohio13271-612015
Ohio2313-202017
Ohio State104-62014
Toledo5133-182022
Wright State85-31997
Xavier15984-752015
Youngstown State63-32023

So we wanted to ask the fans: Which Ohio colleges would you most like to see UD play?

Take our poll below, and we'll publish our results in David Jablonski's Flyer Connection newsletter this Friday

