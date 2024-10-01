Power outages continue days after remnants of Hurricane Helene hit the Miami Valley

Four days after strong winds and rain from Hurricane Helene hit the Miami Valley and thousands are still without power in the region.
Wind gusts as high as 62 mph were recorded at the Dayton Wright Brothers Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The storm knocked down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in thousands of people losing power.
During its peak, AES Ohio had 136,000 people without power, said Mary Ann Kabel, spokeswoman for AES Ohio. The utility company’s goal is to restore service to 95% of customers impacted by the storm by Tuesday evening.
As of 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, AES Ohio had 5,352 total customers without power, including 2,646 in Montgomery County, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. The majority of outages left Tuesday morning affected 50 or fewer customers. However, there was an outage impacting 626 customers in the Bellbrook area.
AES Ohio was reporting the following outages Tuesday morning:
- Clark County: 36
- Darke County: 1
- Greene County: 1,896
- Miami County: 17
- Montgomery County: 2,646
- Preble County: 32
- Warren County: 125
As of 8:31 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting the following outages:
- Warren County: 27
Ohio Edison was outages as of 8:32 a.m. included:
- Clark County: Fewer than 20
