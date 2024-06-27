Preble County man gets 8-12 years for sex with young teen

Credit: Preble County Jail Credit: Preble County Jail

The Eaton Police Division responded Feb. 13 to a report of a missing juvenile, whose family later found her at Keener’s apartment. The teen reported she had sex with Keener multiple times, according to an affidavit filed in Eaton Municipal Court.

The teen told police she and Keener started exchanging messages on Facebook, and that she told him she was 13 and he said he was 26. A few days later, she said she went to his apartment where they reportedly had sex. She also said that she and Keener exchanged nude photos and videos, the affidavit stated.

During an interview with police, Keener reportedly said he had been trying to date the girl, and that they started messaging each other Jan. 12 on social media and hung out three times.

Keener also had two pairs of the girl’s underwear, which he tried to flush down the toilet after police visited his apartment, according to court documents.

During his sentencing, Keener also was designated a Tier II sexual offender. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.