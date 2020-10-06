Preble sheriff: Bank robbery suspect shoots, kills himself

The suspect in a Tuesday morning bank robbery shot and killed himself as deputies approached him, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.
Crews were called to a robbery shortly before 10 a.m. at the Twin Valley Bank, 2 E. Dayton St., in the village of West Alexandria.
The sheriff’s office posted surveillance images of the suspect and a white work van used as a getaway vehicle, which generated tips on the suspect’s identity, according to a release from Simpson.
When investigators went to a residence in the 8000 block of Gratis Jacksonburg Road, they found a van that matched the description in photographs from the bank robbery. No one was home, but investigators were able to reach the suspect by phone, when he agreed to meet them at the home, the sheriff said.
When the suspect arrived, he stopped a vehicle in the roadway.
“As deputies approached the vehicle to speak with him, the male suspect shot himself while seated in the vehicle. Deputies immediately removed the suspect from the vehicle and began life-saving measures,” said Simpson, however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy will be performed at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
During the investigation, investigators found the money stolen from the bank. The sheriff did not disclose the amount taken.
The case remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Preble County Coroner’s Office and West Alexandria Police Department.
Please Share The subject below is a suspect in the bank robbery today that occurred at the Twin Valley Bank￼￼￼￼ in the...Posted by Preble County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 6, 2020