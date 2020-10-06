Preble sheriff: Bank robbery suspect shoots, kills himself

“As deputies approached the vehicle to speak with him, the male suspect shot himself while seated in the vehicle. Deputies immediately removed the suspect from the vehicle and began life-saving measures,” said Simpson, however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy will be performed at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

During the investigation, investigators found the money stolen from the bank. The sheriff did not disclose the amount taken.

The case remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Preble County Coroner’s Office and West Alexandria Police Department.