Preschool Promise recognizes 11 teachers for their early childhood education work

Preschool Promise, a local nonprofit focusing on early childhood education, recognized 11 educators and one partner of the year during its recent Excellence in Early Education Celebration at Carillon Historical.
The 11 teachers were given a $500 check to spend as they wished. A Preschool Promise spokeswoman said during the last awards ceremony the teachers tended to spend the items on their classrooms.
The winners were nominated by fellow educators and administrators and selected by committee. There were over 1,000 nominations and an additional award will be granted to a community partner.
Preschool Promise noted that one community partner won an award, John Noble from SHP Architects. Their firm has donated hundreds of hours of their time to help Preschool Promise work with child care centers in Dayton to advise on structural projects to improve safety and accessibility
“Early childhood educators are the workforce behind the workforce,” said Robyn Lightcap, executive director at Preschool Promise. “They are often unappreciated and woefully underpaid, but their work is essential to the development of young children and the health of our economy.”
The winners were:
- Littlest Learner, Lysie Black, United Rehabilitation Services
- Male Educator of the Year, Yunus Brevik, Dayton Public Schools – Fairview
- Small Cener, Big Heart, Reginia Cospy-Ford, Kids Nest II
- Growth Mindset Award, Marie Yount, WestPark Academy
- Positive Climate, Wanda Hodge, Maimi Valley Child Development Centers – Stuart Patterson
- Most Composed, Jimalee Donohoo, Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center
- Graduate of the Year, Thea Stone, Creative Corner – McCall
- Perfect Attendance, Chrystaline Glenn, YMCA Learning Center at Studebaker
- Book-of-the-Month, Laura Hafer, Dayton Public Schools, Ruskin
- Leadership Award, Cindy Smith, Kettering City Schools
- Equity Champion, Kim Jarvis, On Purpose Academy
- Partner of the Year, John Noble and SHP Architects
