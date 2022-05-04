Primaries set stage for local congressional match-ups in November

“It’s time to bring integrity back to our elections, with accountability for who buys our politicians,” Esrati said. “And the policies have to be fair to small business or this country will never pull out of the economic problems we’re having now.”

Turner faced no Republican primary challenger to keep his seat representing the 10th Congressional District, which includes Montgomery, Greene and part of Clark counties.

“From staggering inflation to national security concerns, Ohioans deserve better than the policies of this administration,” Turner said Wednesday. “I look forward to continuing my work to grow, strengthen, and protect our community.”

8th Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, handily fended off Republican challenger Phil Heimlich, former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati city councilman, in Tuesday’s primary.

Davidson won with more than 72% of the Republican vote.

“I’m honored to have the overwhelming support of the Republicans in the newly drawn 8th Congressional District. I look forward to the November election and the opportunity to continue to fight against the radical left on behalf of the people of Ohio,” Davidson said.

Davidson will face Democrat Vanessa Enoch in the November election, who was unopposed in the primary.

Enoch said her focus in the election is on “affordable health care, workers’ rights and protecting our civil rights.”

“Warren Davidson has effectively voted against build back better, which includes funding for education, labor, child care, health care, tax cuts, immigration and the environment,” she said.

The 8th Congressional district represents all of Butler, Darke and Preble counties, and parts of Hamilton and Miami counties.

4th Congressional District

Life coach and business consultant Tamie Wilson will face U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, after winning the Democratic primary in that House district Tuesday, according to final, unofficial election results.

Wilson, of Delaware, received nearly 52% of the vote, beating out opponent Jeff Sites.

“That’s what being a driven woman with 20 years of sales experience, having a psychology and marketing background gets you, a win,” she said. “I know I will beat Jim Jordan, too, and it will be a delicious win.”

Jordan ran unopposed in the GOP primary for the district, which includes all or part of Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Champaign, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Shelby, Union and Wyandot counties.

Jordan’s campaign did not respond to a message seeking comment.