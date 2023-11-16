Programs for teens continue at downtown Troy Rec

TROY – Programs at the downtown Troy Rec continued as they have for decades while a series of repairs were made to the Rec’s home.

The main building housing the Rec on North Market Street was built in 1854. Among problems addressed with the help of grants, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and other sources included leaks whose source puzzled contractors for some time.

The Troy Rec after-school programs for teens in grades six through 12 have been offered since 1941, said current Executive Director Kelly Snyder.

The center has been seeing between 60 and 70 kids every day. The numbers were down for a time following COVID-19, but have been coming back, she said.

A new program offered this year by one school principal also is focusing on helping ensure students are aware of the Rec and other opportunities for them in the community.

“For us, if we don’t catch them in sixth grade, it is hard to catch them when they are older. It been a great collaboration,” Snyder said.

The Rec continues to offer its traditional dances, games such as pool tables, homework programs and other activities. Other programs have been added such as a cooking club in which around 25 youth participate each month.

The club is facilitated by the Ohio State University Extension Office staff. “She is good about having them ‘cook from their cupboard’ so they can make a healthy snack with what is there. She helps them with healthy alternatives,” Snyder said.

There’s also the Troy Rec Community Helpers, a program intended to help the young people understand they are valuable citizens, and even though youth, can do something, she said. “We want kids to understand our community helps us and we need to help, give back,” Snyder said.

Among work done to the building was installation of new roofs on both buildings after years of leaks and patching. The problem, though, was the new roofs did not solve the program.

Midwest Maintenance of Piqua was called in and found the flashing was installed correctly at some point, so water was leaking through brick work, causing damage.

The Rec was able to access city Community Development Block Grant money to address the flashing problem along with damage including rotted wood around windows.

Other work was required on garage doors upstairs that separate the Rec’s daycare area and its ballroom with various programs are held and on the fire escapes.

Flooring in the café area on the first floor also was replaced. Money for projects included, among others, the CDBG dollars, foundation support and some pro bono work by contractors.

All of the work has only added to the offerings of the Rec, Snyder said.

“I think we are pretty well-positioned for the future. We feel pretty good about where we are at,” she said.

