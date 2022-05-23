Company that operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls to add 820 jobs near airport

An arm of a global apparel and homewares retailer has plans for a logistics complex in Union, representing yet another new warehouse in the vicinity of Dayton International Airport and the interchange of interstates 70 and 75.
TJX Digital Inc. expects to create 820 full-time jobs in Union, generating $51.69 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new project in Union, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority said Monday.
The TJX companies is an off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. In the United States, the company operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls (combined, Marmaxx), HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com.
The Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.058%, 10-year job creation tax credit for the project.
Tax Credit Authority notes for the project said Ohio is competing with Pennsylvania and Indiana for the development.
“State support will help ensure the proposed project moves forward in Ohio,” those notes said. “The proposed project in the city of Union, Montgomery County includes the establishment of a new location for another mid-west L&D (logistics and distribution) facility due to rapid growth in their e-commerce business.”
TJX was ranked 97 in the 2021 Fortune 500 company listings. At the end of 2020, the company said it had more than 4,500 stores in nine countries, four e-commerce sites and some 320,000 employees.
In all Monday, the Tax Credit Authority approved assistance for six projects set to create 1,281 new jobs and retain 747 jobs statewide.
