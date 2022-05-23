Company that operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls to add 820 jobs near airport

“State support will help ensure the proposed project moves forward in Ohio,” those notes said. “The proposed project in the city of Union, Montgomery County includes the establishment of a new location for another mid-west L&D (logistics and distribution) facility due to rapid growth in their e-commerce business.”

TJX was ranked 97 in the 2021 Fortune 500 company listings. At the end of 2020, the company said it had more than 4,500 stores in nine countries, four e-commerce sites and some 320,000 employees.

In all Monday, the Tax Credit Authority approved assistance for six projects set to create 1,281 new jobs and retain 747 jobs statewide.