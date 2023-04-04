Prosecutor stresses safe sleep patterns for infants as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Sleep safe routines can help prevent infant deaths, and Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. emphasized the best practices for safe sleep as part of his recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The county reported as many as 22 infant deaths due to unsafe sleep practices in 2021-22
“There are too many babies dying needlessly in our community because parents or grandparents or other caregivers are simply not aware of, or simply do not follow, the best practices for safe sleep,” Heck said. “Some of the recommendations from years ago are no longer considered correct or safe. I want to educate the community on the best way to put babies to sleep safely.”
A new billboard campaign from the prosecutor’s office and Key-Ads of Dayton informs of the public of the ABCs of safe sleep, which are that infants should sleep alone on their backs in an empty crib. Bumper pads or toys in the crib are no longer recommended for safe sleep, Heck said.
“The failure to safely sleep is resulting in child deaths in our community,” Heck said. In 2021 in Montgomery County, 10 infants died and the coroner ruled the cause of death was positional asphyxia, which is where a body position interferes with the ability to breathe. Approximately 10 similar deaths were reported in 2022, with two deaths still pending the cause of death.
“We have already seen a similar pattern this year,” Heck said. Heck receives a report from Children’s Services whenever there is a child death, and he said it’s been “shocking” to see the number of reports this year.
“Getting one report of a child dying because they’re sleeping with someone who is either intoxicated or on drugs and they roll over on them and kill them, that’s just unacceptable and preventable,” Heck said. In other cases, a parent or caregiver may not be aware of safe sleep practices, and an infant gets harmed after being wedged between an adult and a mattress.
Of more than 26,000 cases involving the death of an infant less than a year old in the U.S. between 2004 and 2019, over half occurred in an adult bed and not a crib, according to a study by the National Center for Fatality Review. The study also found approximately 56% of the deaths involved sleep environments containing objects like pillows, blankets, bumper pads, and stuff animals. Of the deaths determined to be caused by an injury, approximately 86% of those deaths determined to be from asphyxia.
Heck also announced the donation of more than 100 child car seats and booster seats to partnering agencies, including Mom’s & Babies First, the Elizabeth New Life Center, Catholic Social Services, and the Kinship Navigator Program. The Even‐Flo Corporation also donated some 61 car seats to the campaign. In addition, Heck is donating reusable child snack cups and nightlights to be distributed to partners for local families.
