Prosecutor stresses safe sleep patterns for infants as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

“We have already seen a similar pattern this year,” Heck said. Heck receives a report from Children’s Services whenever there is a child death, and he said it’s been “shocking” to see the number of reports this year.

“Getting one report of a child dying because they’re sleeping with someone who is either intoxicated or on drugs and they roll over on them and kill them, that’s just unacceptable and preventable,” Heck said. In other cases, a parent or caregiver may not be aware of safe sleep practices, and an infant gets harmed after being wedged between an adult and a mattress.

Of more than 26,000 cases involving the death of an infant less than a year old in the U.S. between 2004 and 2019, over half occurred in an adult bed and not a crib, according to a study by the National Center for Fatality Review. The study also found approximately 56% of the deaths involved sleep environments containing objects like pillows, blankets, bumper pads, and stuff animals. Of the deaths determined to be caused by an injury, approximately 86% of those deaths determined to be from asphyxia.

Heck also announced the donation of more than 100 child car seats and booster seats to partnering agencies, including Mom’s & Babies First, the Elizabeth New Life Center, Catholic Social Services, and the Kinship Navigator Program. The Even‐Flo Corporation also donated some 61 car seats to the campaign. In addition, Heck is donating reusable child snack cups and nightlights to be distributed to partners for local families.