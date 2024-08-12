PSA flight attendants will vote on strike authorization

“Life at PSA is unsustainable for flight attendants without significant improvements,” Lee Wilkes, president of the PSA chapter of AFA-CWA, said in a statement. “The cost of living has skyrocketed while our pay remains delayed. We can’t afford to wait any longer. We’re ready to show PSA and American management that we will do whatever it takes to get our contract.”

The flight attendants say they filed for federal mediation in January.

Strike vote ballots will be sent to more than 1,300 flight attendants, with the vote starting Aug. 21 and ending Sept 17.

The company released a statement saying it continues to make progress in contract talks.

“We look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendants with real and meaningful value,” PSA said in a statement Monday. “A strike authorization vote is one of the important ways flight attendants express their desire to get a deal done, and the results don’t change our commitment or distract us from working expeditiously to reach an agreement.”

A strike authorization vote will have no impact on PSA operations, the airline said. There are more steps that would need to occur before a strike could happen.

“With the support of the National Mediation Board, we continue to meet regularly with the AFA and have made progress toward reaching an agreement that our flight attendants deserve,” PSA said.

The union says it seeks double-digit base pay increases, increased pay for time at work, sick leave and work rule improvements.

PSA Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, operating 500 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations.