Public Health faces $2.6M deficit, preliminary 2024 budget plan includes staff cuts

“This is just the preliminary budget for (2024) and with it being March, there’s a lot that could happen between now and then. Any position that comes open, we’re taking a very hard look at it through our vacancy list and whether or not it’s something that we can hold open or fill.”

Public Health has a target number of employees that, if the preliminary budget holds true in 2024, is the number the department will need to go down to, Wentzel said. The target number of employees Public Health is looking at is 251, which is about 21 positions from where the department currently is. Prior to COVID, the department had approximately 287 employees at the end of 2019, plus some temporary employees due to the pandemic.

“As we move through the year, we’re looking at ways to reduce costs and expenses, and we’re looking at additional revenue streams, so that number could be different once we hit that calendar year (2024),” Wentzel said.

Salary freezes are also being planned for in the preliminary budget. Other projections in the preliminary budget include revenues at $37.5 million, with a loss of $788,971 from 2023. Expenses are projected at being $40.2 million, a reduction of $2.7 million from 2023.

The Board of Health approved Public Health’s preliminary budget for 2024. Going forward, Public Health will bring a final budget plan before the board in December. Public Health officials said their intention is to get to a balanced budget by 2025.

“We’re going to continue to offer the same level of service to our community,” Wentzel said. “There’s a great need in our community, and we’re committed to filling in those services that are needed and offering those services.”