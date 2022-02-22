Hamburger icon
Public Health sets 2 COVID vaccine clinics in Dayton this week

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
38 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has two COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this week for people ages 5 and older.

The clinics are Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Both clinics are at Bethesda Temple at 3701 Salem Ave. in Dayton.

Clinics are by appointment only. You can register by Public Health’s website or by calling 937-2256217. Public Health is offering free first, second immunocompromised and booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Bring your EventBrite ticket, photo ID and COVID-19 vaccination record card (if applicable). Flu shots are also available at the vaccine clinics. Anyone interested in a flu shot as well should bring their health insurance card.

Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.

Face masks are required at the clinics.

