Public invited to comment on changes for Jefferson Twp. hazardous waste permit site

The public is invited to public meetings on the proposed modification of a hazardous waste permit accompanying a new company taking ownership of an industrial treatment plant at 300 Cherokee Drive in Jefferson Twp.

The public meetings begin 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. 3rd St.

Explore Area treatment plant scrutinized in past purchased by new company

The Dayton Daily News reported in February that Monroe-based Valicor Environmental Services bought the Cherokee Drive industrial treatment plant, with about 33 parcels of residential- and industrial-zoned land for nearly $2.5 million.

Clean Water Environmental has a hazardous waste permit that allows storage of hazardous waste and treatment of automotive restraint system components (such as air bags), the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Tuesday.

The facility also treats wastewater, recycles used oil and more.

The plant mostly takes liquid waste streams and separates those streams into products that can be sold, such as oil or other liquids, a RAPCA senior manager told this newspaper in February.

If approved, the existing permit will be transferred to the new owner, Valicor Environmental Services, the EPA said.

An informational meeting will be immediately followed by a public hearing where comments are welcome about the proposed permit modification, the agency said.

Written comments also may be submitted through Sept. 26 by emailing PUBLICCOMMENT@epa.ohio.gov, or by mail to Ohio EPA, Attn: Stella Perdue, Division of Environmental Response and Revitalization, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049.

The draft permit modification and related documents are available online, (click on the July 24, 2023, tab), the EPA said.

A physical copy of the draft permit also is available for public review at Ohio EPA’s Southwest District Office, 401 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Visitors are asked to call (937) 285-6249.

The draft permit may also be found at the Dayton Metro Library, West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave.