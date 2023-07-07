Queen of Hearts jackpot at Beaver-Vu Bowl over $1M

A Queen of Hearts jackpot game at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek has reached $1,034,737 and organizers say the last drawing will be held on Monday.

Queen of Hearts is a card game where cards are posted on a board. People pay to purchase a ticket and that gives them the chance to flip a card on the board. If a queen is not chosen, the money rolls to the next draw.

This board started July 19, 2022 and will finally come to an end on Monday. Five cards remain on the board and the drawing will continue until the queen is found, organizers said.

“My grandparents have been buying (tickets) since it started,” said Jay Smith, who was buying a ticket at the bowling alley at 1238 N Fairfield Road on Thursday.

The game has drawn a lot of attention.

“We’ve been coming for two months now just because its been so high,” said Rick Sheetz, who bought a ticket on Thursday.

Beaver-Vu said in a release it has had to limit the number of customers on the property at a time due to safety concerns at the time of the drawing. This will continue on Monday, organizers said.

The chances of winning the big jackpot has some customers dreaming of their next purchases.

“Why (are we buying tickets)? I guess in the slim chance to win a million bucks,” said Rick Sheetz.