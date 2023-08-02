QUIZ: How much do you know about Carillon Historical Park?

In celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News, we’ll be putting together twice-monthly quizzes about Dayton history throughout this year.
For today, we ask: How much do you know about Carillon Historical Park?
WANT TO TEST YOURSELF MORE?
» How much do you know about celebrities from Dayton?
» How much do you know about things invented in Dayton?
In Other News
1
Multi-county chase ends in Montgomery County, negotiations close I-70...
2
Fairborn contractors awarded tens of millions in AFRL, Navy contracts
3
Woolpert acquires schools services company with a national track record
4
Best of Dayton: Who has the best chocolates? Here are the finalists
5
Payroll Project: Beavercreek’s highest paid employees
About the Author