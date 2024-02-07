RaceTrac gas station proposal delayed as Beavercreek opposes truck stop portion

Zoning hearing now scheduled for March, for business proposed at U.S. 35 and Factory Road

A gas station chain new to the Dayton area has temporarily pulled its plans from the Beavercreek planning and zoning process after city staff recommended against the truck stop portion of the site along U.S. 35.

Convenience store company RaceTrac applied to the city of Beavercreek to develop a 24/7 “extended diesel offering gas station,” according to the application, including a 6,000 square-foot convenience store, eight car refueling stations, five diesel refueling stations, and parking for both cars and trucks.

The northern portion of the business’ plans show a typical gas station, which are allowed under the city’s current zoning rules, Beavercreek city planning documents say, but the southern portion is considered a “truck stop,” which is not allowed.

“That portion of the site is considered a truck stop in that the end users are different class of vehicles,” documents show, adding that the design of that site is “solely for the use of large commercial vehicles.”

In their original application, RaceTrac wrote, “In contrast to a truck stop use, the development will not include showers, laundry facilities, diesel truck repair parts or diesel truck washing facilities.”

A public hearing in the rezoning case has been moved to March, per city documents.

The 16.7-acre property is located at the southwest corner of U.S. 35 and Factory Road, and would extend south on Factory Road to Shakertown Road.

The proposal is is in a rapidly developing area of town, with a 151-lot subdivision of single-family homes being constructed off of Shakertown Road, just west of Factory Road and the proposed gas station.

RaceTrac operates over 500 gas stations in the southern United States.

